Restructuring Nigeria: Need to abolish states, By Musa Bakare

Every Nation owes her citizens the duty to evolve a unique democratic culture that respects the foundational aspect of the nation’s identity, rooted in the values of freedom, equality, and civic engagement, and is upheld by a system of government that prioritizes the rights and voices of its citizens.

Any democratic culture that is not characterized by its commitment to equality and inclusivity in the face of the nation’s diversity, made to ensure that all voices are heard and represented in the political process is to say the very least evil and cannot be sustainable.

The political restructuring of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been a highly debated topic for many years with various proposals for reforming the current three tiers of Federal, State and Local government system. One potential solution been put forward here is the abolition of states in favor of a federal and local government system.

This system will no doubt improve administrative efficiency curb the recurrent economic wastege, corruption, impunity and promote better governance throughout the country.

This are pressing issues that has been debated by various stakeholders in the country for decades. One key aspect of this restructuring that is generally left unconsidered is the advocacy for two tiers of government, Federal and Local government. This advocacy is rooted in the belief that a more decentralized system of governance would lead to more efficiency, accountability, and service delivery to the people. Of what use is a democratic arrangements that promotes a state tier that emasculates and pauparises the local Nigerian citizens ?

Abolition of the states in Nigeria would lead to a more streamlined and efficient government structure. Currently, the country is divided into 36 states, each with its own government and bureaucracy. This leads to duplication of efforts, inefficiencies, and a lack of coordination between different levels of government. By abolishing states and implementing a federal and local government system, the government can eliminate redundancies and promote better coordination and collaboration between different levels of government.

The current system of government in Nigeria is heavily centralized, with power and resources concentrated at the federal level and the states leading to a situation where local governments are often marginalized. The state governors denying them the needed resources and makes them unable to effectively address the needs of the people. The more power and resources to local governments would enable them to better cater to the needs of their citizens and promote grassroots development. It will allow the local people know exactly who to hold responsible for their insecurity, economic plight and well being

The Federal Government should completely hand off on the issues of Road construction and maintanance, Electricity generation and distribution, water supply and the like these are issues for Local Government administrators for efficiency and accountability.

A federal, and local government system would promote better representation and governance at the grassroots level. Local governments could better address the unique needs and challenges of the specific needs of communities and neighborhoods. This would lead to more responsive and accountable government at all levels.

Two-tier system of government would also help to address and halt the issue of pervasive corruption and inefficiency that have plagued the Nigerian political system for years. By devolving power to the local level, there would be greater transparency and accountability in governance, as local leaders would be more directly accountable to the people they serve.

The advocacy for a two-tier system of government in Nigeria is essential for promoting good governance, efficiency, and development at the grassroots level. It is high time for the government to heed the calls for political restructuring and implement reforms that would empower local governments to better serve their communities.

Only the Federal, and Local government system has the potential to improve administrative efficiency and promote better governance and promote better representation at all levels, Nigeria can achieve greater development and progress for all its citizens.

Musa Bakare is the Kogi state coordinator, Tinubu Support Organization