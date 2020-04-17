Restriction order: Work with FCTA, Lagos mobile courts, Oyeyemi tasks Sector Commanders

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has directed the Sector Commanders of FCT and Lagos, to work with their respective state authorities in order to ensure effective mobile court operations against violators of the presidential order.

This, according to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement mailed to Newsdiaryonline Friday, is owing to the imperatives of ensuring total compliance to the restriction order placed by the Federal government to primarily avert unnecessary spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive, he said, also applies to other states where mobile courts have been constituted by state governments for the same purpose.

Kazeem further stated that the establishment of the mobile courts, “has become utterly necessary at this point in time, seeing that the only proven remedy to the spread of the virus, is for the citizenry to abide by the sit at home order. And for those who would intentionally decide to violate the order, the Mobile Court will serve as a deterrent.”

He noted that Lagos State Mobile Court Operations, have already outlined different penalties for defaulting individuals.

“For individuals arrested violating the order, they will be liable to paying the sum of N10,000 as fine and also engage in community service for 7 days. Tricycle operators who violate will pay the sum of N7,000, while motorcycle operators will pay N7,000, cars owners N20,000 and trucks N50,000. All the fines also attract a 7 day compulsory community service.

“The Corps Marshal has mandated the Sector Commanders of the affected States, to brace up with the present reality and cooperate maximally with the Government of Lagos State and the FCT Administration for effective implementation of the Mobile Court Operations,” the statement read.

In the FCT, Kazeem revealed that the Mobile Court would operate at three different locations namely: Mpape, Dantata Bridge by Airport Road and AYA Round About. “Violators of the lockdown order will be tried and if found guilty, will be fined and their vehicles impounded until after the lockdown order is lifted.”

He therefore cautioned that non essential workers who do not have anything doing outside should avoid leaving their homes as the Government is not ready to risk any further spread of the pandemic.