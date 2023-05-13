Restore water supply to Lokoja – NUJ urges Kogi Govt

By Thompson Yamput

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi Chapter, has appealed to the Kogi State Government to urgently restore water supply to Lokoja Metropolis.

The Union made the appeal in a Communique signed and issued in Lokoja on Friday by Opeyemi Owoeye, Chairman of Communiqué Drafting Committee.

The Union explained that the appeal was sequel to an emergency Congress held at the Press Centre Lokoja on sundry issues that bothered on the state, members’ modus of operandi and welfarism.

“In view of the importance of water to human existence, the Congress hereby, appeal to the state government to restore water supply to Lokoja metropolis and its environs.

“Since the flood of last year, there has not been water for the residents of Lokoja, a situation which has subjected them to untold hardships,” the union said.

The union also appealed to the state government to either call the attention of the Federal Government to the deplorable state of Ganaja road or carry out palliative work on the road to reduce the suffering of motorists plying the road.

On the forthcoming Nov 11 Governorship Election in Kogi, the union urged its members to be professional in their conduct before, during and after the election.

“We also expect political actors in the forthcoming Gubernatorial election in Kogi to play the game according to the rules and avoid causing disaffection and ethnic division, capable of truncating the existing peace of the State, ” it stated.

The Communique also expressed appreciation to Gov Yahaya Bello for giving attention to media practitioners in the State, and appealed for more, particularly restoration of weigh-in allowance for state Media workers.

“In line with Article 4 of the new Constitution of the NUJ, all members must meet up with their financial obligations to the union particularly check off dues on or before June 30.

“The congress commended the committee handling the union’s proposed publication “Media Development in Kogi from 1991 to 2023” as the work is said to have reached 90 per cent completed.

“Members were also charged to key into the welfare contribution of the Union due to the importance attached therein, ” the communique stated.

The union, however, urged the executive to follow up on the bus promised it by the state governor to ease the movement of members in the conduct of their assignments. (NAN)