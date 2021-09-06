Restore traditions, discipline of Nigerian Army, COAS tasks Regimental Sergeant Majors

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has tasked the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) to restore the traditions and discipline of the Nigerian Army.

Faruk gave the advice at the 2021 RSM Convention held at the 2 Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters, on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RSMs are responsible for assisting their commanders for maintaining standards and discipline amongst the non-commissioned members and act as parental figures to their subordinates.

Theme of the convention is: “Professionalism in a Regimented Environment: The RSM in Perspectives.”

The COAS said RSMs, as an essential and important link between the officers and soldiers being the custodians of the Nigerian Army ethics and traditions, must redouble their efforts to restore these customs of the Army.

“In every unit, RSM is considered as the father of the unit, who keeps the culture and traditions of that unit.

“And, if there is an issue to be cleared, the RSM is the last result and if he speaks that ends it.

“I urge you to do your best and put in everything to restore that exact position of RSM in ensuring the Nigerian Army’s traditions,” Yahaya said.

The COAS said once the RSMs were able to restore their earlier positions, it would enhance the effectiveness of the profession of the Nigerian Army.

“I have special regard for RSMs in the Nigerian Army. Among the things I want to achieve is to return the Nigerian Army, soldiers to the professional place where they can do their jobs without hindrance.

“I want to see the RSM that I met when I passed out from the academy,” he said.

Yahaya, however, promised to provide the needed support to ensure that the objectives were achieved.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, urged the officers to put in their best to attain the vision of the COAS.

Chibuisi said the vision of the COAS could not be achieved without professional and highly regimented sergeant majors that were ready to discharge their responsibilities at all times.

The GOC urged the participants to see the convention as a platform to reposition themselves in their roles toward actualising the COAS’ vision. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...