Restore democratic governance in Rivers, PANDEF tells Tinubu, NASS

‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎As Nigeria marks 26 years of unbroken democracy since the restoration of civil rule in 1999, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has issued a strong statement drawing attention to what it describes as “creeping authoritarianism” in Rivers State, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to urgently intervene.



‎In a Democracy Day message signed by Ambassador Dr. Godknows Igali, PANDEF paid tribute to the heroes of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, particularly acknowledging President Tinubu’s leadership and applauding the recent state pardon granted to environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine.



‎However, the regional body expressed deep concern over what it termed a paradox: while the nation celebrates democratic ideals, the situation in Rivers State threatens to erode them.



‎“The people of Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta are being subjected to the erosion of democratic institutions and principles of good governance,” the statement read. “This portends grave implications for our collective democratic achievements as a country.”



‎Rivers State has in recent months been rocked by a bitter political crisis involving the state’s governor and rival factions within the state assembly, leading to fears of a breakdown in governance and rising tensions among citizens.



‎PANDEF called on President Tinubu, “as the father of the nation,” and Senate President Godswill Akpabio—whom the group noted is “our own son”—to rise above political affiliations and act swiftly to restore democratic order in the oil-rich state.



‎“The prolonged political crisis in the state has created an environment of instability and uncertainty that directly impacts the well-being of everyday citizens,” PANDEF warned.



‎In a biblical appeal for reconciliation, PANDEF urged all political actors and their supporters to “lay down their arms” and choose the path of peace.



‎“As people of common faith, let us be guided by the injunction in Ecclesiastes 3:8: ‘There is a time to hate and a time to love, a time for war and a time for peace.’ The time for love and peace has come,” the statement urged.



‎The forum also highlighted broader national concerns, lamenting continued hardship across the country despite years of democratic governance. It cited food insecurity, weak healthcare, lack of basic education, and ongoing environmental degradation in the Niger Delta as urgent issues that demand attention.



‎ “Successive administrations… have made strides toward delivering the basic socio-economic dividends of democracy. Yet, it remains an arduous and sluggish journey,” PANDEF noted.



‎Reaffirming its role as the apex socio-political organization in the South-South, PANDEF pledged its support for efforts aimed at upholding democratic ideals and restoring people-driven governance in Rivers State.



‎“We pledge to champion the urgent return of accountable, people-driven governance in Rivers State,” the statement concluded.



‎As Nigeria reflects on the legacy of June 12, PANDEF’s message stands as a sobering reminder of the distance yet to be covered in the country’s democratic journey—particularly in regions where governance remains fraught with crisis.



