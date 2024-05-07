Response operations: Police deploy 30 motorcycles, personnel in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital (FCT) has deployed its personnel and 30 motorcycles to rural communities in the territory to enhance security response operations.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeh said the deployment would aid security response operations and enhance the fight against banditry in rural communities in the FCT.

She said the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, recently donated 30 motorcycles to the command in his continuous commitment to the security and safety of residents.

According to her, the motorcycles were donated to enhance security response operations in the remote and rural communities in the nation’s capital where bandits and kidnappers have recently turned to hideouts.

She emphasised that the deployment of the motorcycles, painted police colors, was made to aid swift operational response to communities and areas where vehicles may not easily access in emergency situations.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr Benneth Igweh, commended the minister for the gesture and pledged to effectively utilise the motorcycles.

Igweh urged residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines-08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938 and 07057337653- to report suspicious activities. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh