Respect traffic rules, FRSC advises traditional rulers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ebonyi Sector Command, has appealed to the traditional rulers in the state to always respect and obey traffic rules and regulations.

Mr Anthony Okorie, the new Sector Commander of the command in the state, made the appeal in Abakaliki on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Traditional Rulers’ Council.

He noted that the officers in the state were committed to the promotion of safety for road users.

“We have come to thank you, especially, the state traditional rulers’ council for your support to the activities of the command.

“We, however, want more of your cooperation to ensure that traditional rulers in the state obey all traffic rules and regulations.’’

He advised them to always make sure they checked their vehicles before driving them out.

“ We are not working to harass any chief.

“Some of you have customised number plates but you still need to obey the rules guiding driving.

“You may have had encounters in the past with any of the FRSC personnel while driving. I am assuring you today that such act is not going to happen again.

“Of course, we are all Nigerians and we understand that we must show respect to traditional title holders; we need more of your cooperation and support our activities in Ebonyi,” he said.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Charles Mkpuma, commended the corps on its activities in the state and pledged more support to it to enhance safety on the road.

Mkpuma assured the FRSC that his members would continue to respect traffic rules and regulations.(NAN)

