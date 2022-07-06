Respect tradition, culture of host communities, NYSC D-G tells corps members

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has charged the NYSC Batch B stream 1 Corps members to respect the cultures , norms and values of their host communities ,with the aim having a successful service year.

Fadah disclosed this on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of 2022 Batch B stream 1 orientation camp training at the permanent orientation Camp , Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

The D-G who was represented by the state coordinator of the scheme in Kano, Aisha Tata -Mohammad, enjoined the corps members to perform their duties with diligence and be guided the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,658 corps members will participate in the exercise.

The corps members consist of 1,376 males and 282 females.

The NYSC boss urged the corps members to be security conscious ,and should avoid any act that would endanger their lives,geared towards achieving the set objectives.

“You should avoid staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places , and acceptance of car ride from strangers,” he advised.

He assured the corps members the commitment of the scheme in ensuring the security and general welfare.

The D-G appealed to the corps members to always maintained covid 19 protocols and should sensitize the public on the dangers of the Virus.

Fadah further warned the corps members against unauthorised journeys and night trips.

“I, therefore, advise you to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC lodges, military barracks, and other locations officially designated as safe,” he said.

The director-general commended the state government, and the people of the state for the sustained moral support to the corps. (NAN)

