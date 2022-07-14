Respect human rights in enforcement banned SPY number plates – Enugu CP

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has tasked the police personnel in the command on respect for human rights while enforcing the ban on the use of SPY number plates.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu following the beginning of the enforcement in the state.

The commissioner charged supervisory officers to ensure that police operatives carrying out the enforcement duty do so with utmost sense of diligence and professionalism, devoid of all forms disrespect for the rights of the citizens.

He directed the X-Squad Section of the Command to monitor the enforcement process and ensure that the police operatives completely comply with the letter and spirit of the directive.

“This is in compliance with the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, order dwelling on the nationwide non-exempted and total ban on the use of SPY number plates and the consequent revocation, seizure and reversal to the original registered number plates by vehicles’ owners.

“The command has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of all Tactical/Operational Units of the Command, to give full effect to the directive, by confiscating all SPY number plates currently in use in the state.

“In line with the directive, the CP has further ordered all police officers and those of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates in the state, to ensure prompt compliance with the directive.

“Or otherwise risk being arrested for violation of the order,” he said.

He enjoined residents, particularly those who hitherto had been using the banned number plates to cooperate with the police in this regard, “as the ban is solely aimed at strengthening security in the state and the nation at large”. (NAN)

