Resist temptations, focus on judicious discharge of you duties- CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad has warned the new justices of the appellate court to resist temptations in whatever form they may come and focus on judicious discharge of their duties.Muhammad gave the warning when he administered the oath of office on 18 judges whose elevation to the Court of Appeal was approved.The ceremony which took place at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja had 15 male and three female justices.“

Juicy, irresistible temptations will come, you must flee from such disguised danger as your reputation matters much.“In life, gifts and wealth that are not worked for are always wrapped in calamity and destruction, flee from them and keep your head high above murky waters.”He also reminded them that they were now, more than ever, under public scrutiny adding that they must roll up their sleeves and face the challenges ahead.According to Muhammad, it takes nothing to join the crowd but it takes a lot to stand alone with a good conscience.

He congratulated them and implored them to justify their elevation to the appellate court in the discharge of their duties.Among those who were sworn- in was Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, who had in 2018, sentenced former Governor of Taraba, Jolly Nyame to 14 years in prison without an option of fine.She had also convicted former Governor of Plateau, Joshua Dariye and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment on charges of criminal breach of trust and two years jail term for criminal misappropriation in 2018.

The names of the newly sworn-in appellate court justices with their states of origin are:Mohammed Danjuma (Niger ); Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau); Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa); Yusuf Bashir (Taraba); Usman Musale (Yobe); Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe); Abba Mohammed (Kano); Bature Gafai (Katsina); Danlami Senchi (Kebbi).Other justices are Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto); Hassan Sule (Zamfara); Hassan Sule (Zamfara); Kenneth Amadi (Imo); Peter Affen (Bayelsa); Sybil Gbagi (Delta); Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos); Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun); Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo) and Bola Ademola (Ondo).(NAN)

