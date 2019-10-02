Resist corruption, Magu charges students

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday October 2, 2019, while inaugurating EFCC Integrity Club in Sunusi Dantada Memorial School, Abuja, tasked the students and pupils to speak out against corruption in the country and to be good ambassadors of the EFCC, their school, families and the nation at large.

Magu who was represented by the Head, Enlightenment and Reorientation, Amadin Sammin, further charged the students to be good ambassadors of the anti-graft Commission by being honest, disciplined and show respect at all times to their parents, teachers and the leaders of the country.

“We want you to always speak out when you see something wrong as it is with the motto of the Integrity club. We urge you to always do the right thing in your everyday lives and show respect to your parents and teachers and be disciplined,” Magu said.

A staff of the EFCC, Zainab Bello Tifi, emphasised that it was vital for the students to imbibe the virtue of integrity.

“We go to schools to talk to students about integrity and the dangers of corruption to the society. Corruption is stealing and cheating. When somebody keeps his biro or book or any other thing and you take it without his knowledge, that is corruption. The Acting Chairman directed us to come here and tell you that whatever we do in life, we must try and do the right thing,” she stated.

Speaking further, she said, “We must fight this corruption right from the nursery. If you see somebody doing a bad thing, tell him to stop, no matter how big he or she is”.

In her response, the school’s head teacher, Sadiya Othman, thanked the EFCC delegation and promised to work together with the anti-graft agency in the fight against corruption by instilling discipline, honesty and integrity in the students.

In a related development, a Non Governmental Organisation, Civil Rights and Development Centre has commended Magu’s role in the anti graft war in Nigeria.

Olaitan Taiwo Nurain, the Centre’s director of Legal gave the commendation on Wednesday October 2, 2019 when he led a delegation on courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal office of the Commission.

He particularly expressed gratitude to Magu for establishing the Commission’s zonal office in Ilorin. “As you can see, we are happy that EFCC is here in Ilorin, we knew how this State was before you came and we know how it is now.

“The Centre also appreciate what you are doing and we urge you to continue in that direction, ” he said.

Responding, the head of the Ilorin Zonal office of the EFCC, Mr Isyaku Sharu assured of the Commission’s commitment to partner with all stakeholders in the ongoing fight against corruption.