Resignation: PDP will discuss with Sen Utazi to resolve grievances

By Hilary Akalugwu

Chief Mike Onyeze, Zonal Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, says the party will reach out to Sen Chukwuka Utazi to return to the party.

Onyeze said this in Nsukka on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to Utazi’s resignation from the PDP.

He said that from the letter of Utazi to his ward chairman containing his resignation, he might had some grievances against the party.

The Zonal Chairman said that the party would reach out to Utazi and see if the grievances would be resolved.

“Utazi may have grievances for taking the decision to leave the party he belonged to since 1998.

“The party will reach out to him, to see if the griveances will be resolved, so that he will withdraw the resignation letter.

“In every organisation, even among family members there is always misunderstandings at one time or the other but after discussion, most misunderstandings are resolved amicably,” he said.

Utazi, the immediate past Senator that represented Enugu North Senatorial District, in a letter dated October 25,

addressed to Chief Rob Ezeagu, the Chairman of PDP in his Nkpologu Ward, Uzo Uwani LGA resigned his membership.

Utazi, who represented the district from 2015-2023, said that he was leaving the party because the ideals that attracted him to the party in 1998 have since receded into oblivion.

“I have no option than to leave and find another party that will afford me with ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development,” Utazi.

“Thanks for your understanding and cooperation so far,” Utazi said in the letter.

When contacted, Utazi confirmed he wrote a letter to Ezeagu who is Chairman of PDP Nkpologu ward, to inform him that he was no longer a member of PDP.

” In 1998 when I entered the party, it was through my ward in Nkpologu, that is why I wrote the chairman of the ward that I am leaving the party (PDP).

“I also copied this my letter of leaving the party, to PDP National Headquarters Abuja.

“For now l have not joined any other political party, when l do that I will let the public know,” he said. (NAN)

