Residents urge security personnel to be professional during LG polls

As all is set for the conduct of local government elections on Oct. 9 in Plateau, some residents have called on security personnel to be professional during the polls.

The residents made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

NAN reports that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has fixed Saturday, Oct. 9 for the conduct of the polls across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

Mr Jimme Matyek, a lecturer with the Mass Communication Department, University of Jos, said that the role security agencies would play could make or mar the polls.

He advised the security operatives, to be deployed for the polls, against taking side with the party in power and urged them to protect the electorate during the polls.

“I believe the election will be peaceful because the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been disqualified by the court for various reasons.

“So, it will be the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a some less known party like Young Democratic Party (YDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), among others.

“But the history of local government elections in Nigeria has been that security agencies are used as tools to manipulate elections in favour of the ruling party.

“I want to call on the security agencies to be professional and allow the rule of law in electioneering to take place.

“They should not allow election illegalities such as vote-buying and ballot snatching; they should be very professional and protect the electorate with the last pint of their blood against election thugs,” he advised

Matyek called on the people to also conduct themselves peacefully and stay away from election malpractices.

Another resident, Mrs Comfort Bulus, who also called on government and security agencies to be transparent, further urged eligible voters to come and vote candidates of their choices.

“My call on the government and security agencies is that they should please provide enough cover for the electorate and the government should ensure that the elections are free and fair.

“The electorate should come out and vote wisely; come out and elect candidates that will be proactive and deliver.

“Do not sell your votes for peanuts. Vote for people with good character,” she advised.

On his part, Malam Ahmadu Musa, called on PLASIEC to ensure the election is credible, free, fair and peaceful.

He further called on the electoral body to be neutral and transparent during the polls (NAN)

