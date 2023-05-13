Residents of Wazobia Community in Nasarawa State protest 5 years power outage

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Some residents of Wazobia Community in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have protested against a five-year power outage in the community.

The Chairman of the community, Mr Ifeanyi Alamaujo, who led others during the protest to the Mararaba Area Office of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

” We marched to the AEDC Mararaba area office because we are paying for electricity but we don’t get service.

”Sometimes, we get supply for only ten minutes.

“We came here to discuss with the management to know why we don’t get power supply . It has been five years. It is too much.

Receiving the protesters, the AEDC Area Manager of Mararaba area office, Mr Aluko Temidayo assured them that the company would do the needful.

“Like I promised, we will do the needful to make everyone happy. We cannot be 100 per cent perfect because of our system,

”We will do something that at the end of the day, you will see changes.

“The stage we are in now is a general problem. it is not your community alone but we will do our best to make our customers happy.

“If our customers are not happy, we too are not happy too because you pay our salaries. Please bear with us,” he pleaded.

Also speaking, Mrs Comfort Raphael, one of the protesters who is also a nurse appreciated the manager for receving them.

“We the women of Wazobia Community came out today because we are not happy. We trust the AEDC area manager’s promise.

”We will come back here again if things do not improve,” Raphael said.

An elder of the community, Mr John Otitoaja, pleaded to Temidayo to move the community from the 11 KVA to the 33KVA to enhance steady power supply to the community. (NAN)