Residents of Ibadan experience first rain in 2020

The residents of Ibadan, Oyo state, on Friday recorded the first rain in 2020 at Oke-Itunu/Leventis and Mokola areas of the state capital.

Ibadan in the early hours of Friday .

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain started at about 12:17a.m. lasted for nearly eight minutes.

A resident, Mrs Agnes Obi, who spoke to NAN about the season described the rain as “refreshing” due to the breeze that preceded it and after it.

“Although the rain is not heavy, it brings succour to the residents of Ibadan that have been experiencing intense heat.

“I pray for more of it in the forthcoming days or weeks for the beginning of the rainy season,” Obi said.

A Community Leader, Mr Bashir Owolabi, said the rain will save people from dust that has continuously covered everywhere and settled on furniture and other household iems.

A Vegetable farmer, Mrs Funmilola Atilola, described the rain as “a welcome development to farmers”.

Atilola said, although the first rain had been witnessed, its frequency afterward would be a plus for farmers to start planting in order to have a bountiful harvest this year.

She, however, warned farmers to resist the temptation of rushing to plant any seed now as the rain might cease.(NAN)

