Residents lauds Borno Govt for sustaining palliative support

Some residents of Maiduguri have lauded the Borno Government for sustaining the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno had flagged-off the distribution of the palliative to 100,000 vulnerable families in Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere areas as part of his administration efforts to cushion the hardship occasioned by insurgency and COVID-19 pandemic.

A cross section of people who spoke to NAN in Maiduguri said the development was a welcome one that should be maintained.

The Borno Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD), Ahmadu Umar, said some of his members were beneficiaries of the gesture.

“It is a welcome development and I want to thank the governor for the commitment shown to the welfare of the vulnerable.

“Apart from this, about 2,000 of our members are recieving monthly stipend of N15,000 from the state government,” Umar said.

He, however, urged for inclusion of more of his members to benefit from the palliatives.

“I want to request for more of my members to be included to benefit from the gesture, at least three members in each unit,” Umar pleaded.

Hamisu Musa, a labourer who also benefitted from the palliative, said it was a welcome relief to him and many others like him.

“It is a big relief to us, particularly at this period of Ramadan, if you look at the high cost of foodstuffs,” Musa said.

Speaking on the development, the Acting Chairman of Borno Palliatives Committee, Alhaji Saina Buba, said that the palliative meant for vulnerable persons introduced by the administration was to carry everyone along.

He added that those making the selection of beneficiaries were tasked to ensure only the needy and vulnerable persons benefitted from the palliative.

Buba, who cautioned beneficiaries of the palliative food items not to sell them, also warned intending beneficiaries against giving gratification to any official as tip to enrol them to benefit from the gesture.

“Anyone who solicits for gratification from any beneficiary should be reported to the committee for sanction,” he said.

According to Buba, who is also the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports,male beneficiaries are entitled to 50kg bag of rice, while women are entitled to N10,000 cash, 5kg of sugar and a wrapper. (NAN)

