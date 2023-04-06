Residents laud AMAC Chairman for providing electricity to Gyadna community

By Ruth Oketunde

Residents of Gyadna community, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have lauded Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of the area council for providing electricity to the community.

They said this on Thursday in Abuja at the launch of a 500KVA transformer, installed by the Maikalangu administration.

The District Head of the Community, Isyaku Musa, while appreciating the chairman, said the electricity project is the first of its kind as the community had lacked government presence for so long.

“I lack words to appreciate the Chairman of AMAC for his magnanimity and for ensuring that we enjoy power supply like other communities.

“Though this project started was initiated by the past administration but it was not functional until the intervention of Maikalangu.

“We are grateful and we look forward to more projects as we lack good roads, portable water, healthcare facilities and other basic amenities,” he said.

Mr Andrew Gaza, Head of Department, Works, AMAC said the project was started by the previous administration but due to many reasons, it was stalled.

“Let no one say we are doing commissioning, we want to release it now so that the community will enjoy their light.

“There are estates and factories nearby but no electricity was extended to this community. Thankfully, the story is about to change with this commissioning,” he said.

For his part, Maikalangu said the project was part of the democratic dividends he promised residents of the council, adding that his administration would bring more projects to several communities in the area council.

“Residents have been very patient as I learnt that you have not enjoyed government presence, so I decided to give a sense of belonging by making sure that the electricity project is completed.

“Today marks the end of your being in darkness as the light will be switched on today.

“Please I urge you to guard the transformer jealously, be your own security, don’t day it is government property and ignore it.

“I am also assuring you that more projects are coming to this community as I have learnt you lack potable water.

“You will get the dividends of democracy because my administration is committed to bringing basic amenities to all AMAC residents,” he said.(NAN)