Residents laud AEDC on improved power supply in Niger



By Aminu Garko

A cross section of residents of Bosso, Chanchaga and Paiko Local Government Areas in Niger State, have lauded the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for improved power supply in the areas.



The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that power supply in Minna had improved to about 15 hours daily from the five hours daily that it used to be.



Alhaji Lukman Sauda, a resident of Sauka Ka Huta told NAN in Minna that the improvement in power supply had made the town more liveable and enjoyable.



He explained that this had impacted positively on small businesses like barbing, tailoring, soft drinks sellers and fast-food joints as they were experiencing increase patronage and making brisk profits.



Sunday James, of Bosso Local Government Area told NAN that the improved power supply in the locality had improved the security of life and property within the metropolis.



“The power supply within the metropolis has reduced the activities of the men of underworld from carrying out their nefarious activities at night.” he said.



Alhaji Yahaya Sani, a resident of Gidan Taya area, Chanchaga LGA said recent improvement in power supply has enhance socioeconomic development in the metropolis.



Sani, noted that the development had saved lots of residents from buying fuel for generators, while small scale businesses have been enhanced.



In the same development, a business owner who simply identified himself as Johnny at a newly constructed plaza in the area said before now, he spent an average of N40,000 in buying diesel to power his generator.



He, however, said that the cost had drastically reduced since the improvement in public power supply, adding that this had cut the cost almost by half.



Mrs Hadiza Abdullahi, a housewife, said the improve power supply had also curtailed wastage of food at home

She expressed hope that such development would be sustained for an improved socioeconomic status.



She, however, appealed to consumers to complement the efforts of the AEDC by ensuring prompt payments of their electricity bills to ensure constant power supply.



In the same vain, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar of Paiko LGA, encouraged electricity consumers to pay their bills promptly in order to guarantee stable electricity to the citizenry.



Abubakar, also implored the management of AEDC to sustain the improvement on electricity supply to the state being witnessed in recent time.



“Honestly, the constant power supply has transformed commercial activities in Paiko.



“So, since the improvement has boosted socioeconomic activities in our various localities, all hands must be on deck to ensure consumers pay for the services rendered.” he said.



Meanwhile, AEDC says it has spent over N500 million to improve electricity supply from about five hours to over 15 hours per day in Minna.



Mahamud Keni, Regional Manager, AEDC, Niger region, told NAN in Minna on Wednesday that the AEDC had highlighted a lot of challenges facing electricity supply in the state and perfected strategies on how to tackle them.



“We have replaced all the damaged facilities responsible for the epileptic power supply experienced by consumers in and outside the metropolis.



” We appeal to our consumers to support us by paying their electricity bills for more improved service delivery,” he said. (NAN)

