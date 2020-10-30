Residents decry high cost of rice in Enugu major markets

Some residents of Enugu State on Friday decried the high cost of rice in major markets in Enugu metropolis.

According to the residents, rice, the most popular staple food in Nigeria, has now become expensive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some major markets in the metropolis observed that the price of the commodity has increased by over 40 per cent.

Mrs Felicia Igbokwe, a rice seller at Ogbete main market said that a 50 kg bag of locally ‘destoned’ rice is now sold between N23, 000 to N28, 000 up from the N16,000 it was sold in January.

Igbokwe added that a bag of 25kg which was sold for N8,000 some months back is now sold for N16,000 per bag.