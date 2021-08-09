Residents commend KDSG over roads construction

Some residents of Kaduna have commended the State Government for its efforts over the ongoing construction of roads within the metropolis.

The Kaduna State Government had in July flagged off its Urban Renewal Project, which captured construction, upgrading and dualisation of roads within Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

A check conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna revealed that some residents and motorists applauded the government’s initiative.

They, however, urged the government to ensure speedy completion of the projects.

Mr Jimmy Dogo, a motorist and resident of Kabala, said the Nasir El-rufa’i-led administration, in spite of the backlash it got from certain critics, had done well with regards to infrastructure.

“Anyone who has not been to Kaduna in the last five years would be shocked as to how new roads have eased transportation challenges within the metropolis.

“The Government deserves a tap on the back in this regard,” he added.

Mrs Jemima Hassan, another motorist and resident at Ungwan Rimi, said the upgraded roads had addressed the gridlock that existed before now.

“One does not have to worry about resuming work late or returning home late due to the heavy traffic.

“We only urge for speedy completion of the projects, especially the closed routes around Unguwan Rimi area,” she said.

Mr Thompson Omale, a commercial motorcycle operator, said the newly constructed roads made business much easier.

“The roads are wide enough to accommodate every vehicle as such, the usual insults especially from car drivers have reduced.

“I’m sure with the continuous daily work at the respective roads, the Government is determined to complete the project in good time,” Omale said.

The Urban Renewal Project included the construction of seven new roads, spanning 23.4km, within Kaduna metropolis, and dualisation of 14 existing roads.

Others are construction of new roads to connect Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Road in Barnawa and Malali to College Road, and 9.65km road to connect Rabah Road to Nnamdi Azikiwe Road at the Western By-pass, with a link to the Rigasa train station.

Also, 5.73km road will connect the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua road in Millennium City to the Eastern By-pass, dualisation of WAFF Road, from the NEPA Roundabout to Essence Junction and Yakubu Gowon Way with an underpass at Leventis Roundabout.

Others are Alkali Road, Tafawa Balewa, Swimming Pool Road, Poly Road to Dutsenman Road via Kasuwan Barci Roundabout, Kinshasha Road, Katuru Road, and Shehu Laminu to Ramat Road in Ungwan Rimi, amongst others. (NAN)

