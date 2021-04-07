Residents commend FG for reopening Aminu Kano Airport

April 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Some Kano residents on Wednesday commended the Federal Government reopening the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), after 13 months closure, due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The residents who travel through the airport local and international businesses, on Wednesday told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that they were happy about the development.

Mr Muhammed Atiku, a regular air traveler and a businessman told NAN that he had incurred extra expenses due to the closure of the Aminu Kano airport.

Atiku said that when other countries opened airports after the lockdown, importers using the airspace formed the habit of rushing to import  goods and that led to extra charges.

“At the time, domestic flights were very expensive and we had to fly to Abuja and Lagos to travel abroad, which was a double jeopardy,” he explained.

Atiku lauded the Federal government reopening the airport at a time when Lesser Hajj (Umrah) operations was about to begin.

Mr Auwal , also an importer, said the reopening of the airport was timely and commended the government for responding to peoples’ concerns.

further expressed satisfaction with the COVID-19 preventions measures provided at the Kano airport.

Meanwhile, the Regional General , Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mr Gambo Aboki, told newsmen that the operation was a -run service.

Aboki explained that the -run operations would prepare the airport for full services soon.

NAN reports that following the reopening of the airport on Tuesday, the Ethiopian airlines had immediately resumed operations with its first flight landing with 11 passengers on board as part of the run.

The aircraft with registration 5N-ATH, touched ground at exactly 1. p.m. later departed the with more than 80 passengers at about 3:00 p.m. same day.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,