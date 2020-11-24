Residents applaud Lagos council on road rehabilitation

Residents of Egbe-Idimu Local Government Area in Lagos State on Tuesday commended the Council for the re-reconstruction of three township roads in the area.

The local council recently rehabilitated Adewusi Str., Bolorunpelu and Kudaki-Akeja Streets in the area.

Abule Onilu Road and the Idowu-Egba link bridge are also under rehabilitation.

In interviews with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), the residents said that the rehabilitation of the roads would make life easier for people of the council area.

“Before now we usually pay double the fare, especially whenever it rains, but now everything is back to normal, we are no longer afraid of thunderstorm.