The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at NARD Housing Estate in Isiagu, Akwa.

The doctors gave the assessment when they visited the site as part of the activities at the association’s ongoing Extra-ordinary General Meeting in Awka.

Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, National President of NARD, who led the delegation, commended the developer, Daniel-Bob Ltd, for helping members of the association to realise their dream of owning their own houses.

Okhuaihesuyi said it was impressive to see that the structure had reached varying stages of execution, including lintel, within three months of effective take off of the project.

The president said he was happy that the NARD Housing Scheme came alive during his administration after about four failed attempts by the previous administrations.

Okhuaihesuyi said the scheme would help doctors own their homes and check brain drain by activating the mortgage system for the members to access the National Housing Scheme.

He said that apart from making it unattractive for doctors to leave the country, NARD also planned to make it attractive for those in the Diaspora to return as housing was a basic necessity for doctors to work well.

“This is part of our promise to our members and also a measure of checking brain drain among doctors.

“Members are keying-in into the scheme and we are also encouraging our colleagues outside to join.

“What we are doing here is worth N25 million in Abuja but here a fully detached 4-bedroom apartment with a Boys Quarter is being sold for N15 million

“It is funded by our contributions to the National Housing Fund through the Federal Mortgage Bank in partnership with Daniel-Bob as developer.

“It is a way of reducing the burden of doctors to owning their personal houses.

“We have come to see for ourselves, and we are impressed with the progress so far within the lifespan of the project.

“We congratulate those who have joined and encourage others to key in because it’s a reality,” he said.

Chief Daniel Orji, Managing Directors of Daniel-Bob Ltd, said the NARD leadership had done well by brokering an agreement to build 200 units of houses for their members in all the states of the federation and FCT.

Orji said that it was a positive step that could boost efficiency of the Nigeria health sector by making most Nigerian doctors work in Nigeria.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to check the rising cost of basic building materials, such as cement and iron rods, to enable the housing industry to thrive.

Orji said that the prevailing cost of materials had made it impossible for the average worker to own a house and appealed that subsidy and waiver should be given to dealers in building materials. (NAN)

