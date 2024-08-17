Resident doctors demands immediate release of kidnapped colleague

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) chapter is demanding the immediate release of a kidnapped colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola.

By Aderogba George

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Popoola, a medical doctor at National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted with her husband and nephew on December 27, 2023.

The ARD President, UATH, Dr Abah Innocent, called on the management of the hospital and the Federal Government to intervene for a quick release of their member.

Innocent said that kidnappers and abductors had now seen businesses among health workers who work throughout the days and night to give the best healthcare to their patients.

“We have suddenly become object of trade for abductors. The issue of kidnapping is a pandemic, nobody is spared whether you are a doctor, a housewife or you are a governor.

“Our colleague, Doctor Ganiyat Popoola, was abducted exactly seven month, 20 days ago.

“She was kidnapped with the husband and her nephew, however, the husband was released in March and our colleague is still there with the abductorss, we have evidence that she is still alive, ” he said.

He urged the government to task all the relevant security agencies to rise up to the task and ensure the release of the kidnapped resident doctor.

According to him, if Popoola is still alive and the association does nothing, conscience and posterity will not be fair to its members.

He appealed to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) to prevail on the Federal Government to wade into the matter before any arm was done on her.

The CMD of UATH, Prof Bisallah Ekele, called for calm, and assured the ARD members that Popoola would regain her freedom.

Represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Bob Ukonu, the CMD said that it was a good thing that the association’s members showed concern over the kidnapped of their colleague.

“Just about 20 minutes ago, I had a news flash saying that 20 Medical Students were kidnapped on their way for a programme.

“This is a time you cannot predict what will happen in the next minute. It is unfortunate that Popoola has been under the captivity of these strangers for the past seven months.

“We also feel your pain, we will make our own little contributions in terms of making contact.

“What you have done here today, I want to believe is also being replicated in almost all the hospital where we have ARD,” he said.

He said that the awareness should be sustained until the abducted medical doctor was released. (NAN)