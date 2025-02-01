Resident doctors beg FG to pay outstanding training funds



The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has appealed to the Federal Government to pay the 2023 and 2024 outstanding Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF).

By Aderogba George



The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has appealed to the Federal Government to pay the 2023 and 2024 outstanding Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF).

The President of the association, Dr Osundara Tope-Zenith, made the appeal at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja.

The forum was to mark the end of the 2025 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and Scientific conference of the association.

Tope-Zenith also expressed displeasure over the non-payment of the arrears of the upwardly revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS)

He, however, commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for convening a stakeholders’ meeting to address issues related to the MRTF.

“The NEC observed with dismay the persistent short-changing of our members over the past five years as there have been no consequential adjustments to the CONMESS basic salary and allowances.

“This is a clear violation of the provisions of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.

” The NEC appreciated the Chief Medical Directors who have been fully paid the Accoutrement Allowance arrears.

“The NEC expressed concern about the persistent manpower shortage in most hospitals.

“The NEC also observed some of the positive strides Prof John Okeniyi, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital, is putting in place to maintain industrial peace.

“The NEC commends the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, for ensuring the payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances, and the disbursement of MRTF and the employment of doctors in the FCT.

“The NEC observed the persistent drift of specialised medical manpower in privately-owned teaching hospitals due to poor remuneration,” Tope-Zenith said.

He said the association resolved that the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria should expedite the payment of the 2025 MRTF and ensure the settlement of the outstanding 2023 and 2024 MRTF.

Tope-Zenith said that the college should also facilitate the payment of the 2022 MRTF arrears in line with the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the ministry.

He urged the Federal Government to promptly pay the arrears of the upwardly revised CONMESS and pay other outstanding salary arrears without delay.

Tope-Zenith also demanded the full implementation of the consequential adjustments for the 2019 and 2024 minimum wage on the doctors basic salary as well as other allowances.

He said that the NEC had mandated the association’s National Officers Committee to continue its engagement with the Federal Government on all the outstanding payments.

He however, said that if there was no significant response after six weeks, NEC would call for an emergency meeting.

Tope-Zenith said that the NEC had also demanded that all CMDs/MDs complete the payment of the 2023/2024 Accoutrement Allowance arrears.

He said the NEC would call for sustained engagement with the ministry to ensure a seamless and continuous employment of doctors in all health institutions to mitigate brain drain.

Tope-Zenith also said NEC had urged governors to prioritise the welfare of doctors in state-owned hospitals and training institutions to reduce brain drain and foster industrial harmony.

He said the council also called on CMDs/CEOs of privately-owned teaching hospitals to improve welfare packages for resident doctors to prevent brain drain.

The theme for the meeting was “Empowering Doctors with Leadership and Entrepreneurship Skills: A Panacea for Universal Health Coverage and a Brighter Healthcare System.”

The sub-theme was: “Building Resilience and strengthening Nigeria’s Healthcare System for Effective Disaster and Disease Management.(NAN)