Resident Doctors advise Tinubu to put measures to cushion impact of subsidy removal

By Abiodun Azi

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called on the Government of President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency put measures in place to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The President of NARD, Dr Emeka Orji, in a communique at the end of its scientific conference hosted in Lagos on Saturday, advised the government to ensure that monies saved from the removal of fuel subsidy were judiciously used.

“It should be put into meaningful investments that would better the lives of all Nigerians.

“We also call on the new administration to as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in the Nigerian health sector as the era of paying lip service to the monster called “Brain Drain” should be over.

“We urge the government to set up a high powered panel to review and harmonise the reports from the former President Obasanjo’s Health Agenda for Nigeria Committee and the former Vice-President Osinbajo-led Health Sector Reform Committee.

“This is in order to generate a plan of action in the health sector for the President Tinubu-led administration.”

In the communique, NARD also insists on the demand for at least 200 per cent increment in the CONMESS salary structure and the associated allowances as contained in our letter to the government dated 7th July 2022.

“We have resolved to give the new government some time to quickly resolve this issue which is at the root of the current spate of massive brain drain in the sector.

“We call on Governors Adedapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Alex Otti of Abia state, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Abdurahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara state and the FCTA Administration to urgently look into the situation in the health sector in their states as mentioned in the observations above.

“This is as these are capable of breaking down the industrial peace in their states.

“NARD also calls on the management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Lagos State Governor to discontinue the demand for bench fees as this contravenes the decision of the National Council on Establishment to abolish the fees.”

The body called on the West African Colleges of Surgeons and Physicians to immediately discontinue the practice of charging NARD members using parallel market exchange rates.

The resident doctors also called on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to stop the downgrading of the membership certificate as this was not the practice in sister African Countries that shared the same certificate. (NAN)