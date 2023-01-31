Resettlement: Zulum opens 300 houses in Rumirgo town 

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday commissioned 300 units of resettlement houses built for citizens affected by Boko Haram attacks in Rumirgo town of Askira-Uba Local Government Area in southern Borno State.

The project is one of several housing interventions from which about 10,000 resettlement houses were freshly built by the Zulum administration for IDPs and refugees.

Rumirgo was one of the communities affected by the over decade old crisis which left many homes and public structures destroyed.

During the commissioning, Zulum addressed residents who gathered to witness the brief ceremony.

He promised to rehabilitate vandalized electricity lines to reconnect Rumirgo to the national grid.

Before Monday’s trip to Rumirgo, Zulum spent Sunday night in Gwoza where he upgraded the General Hospital to a specialist and announced the siting of a nursing college and a higher Islamic school.

Zulum was in Rumirgo alongside Borno State Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Deputy Speaker of House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Professor Ahmed Ahijo who hails from Rumirgo, APC’s house of representatives candidate for Askira Uba and Hawul constituency, some top government officials and party stakeholders.