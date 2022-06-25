Resettlement: NEDC donates food and non food items to Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated assorted food and non food items to Borno government to facilitate successful implementation of the ongoing rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons in the state.

NEDC’s Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Alkali, who presented the items on Saturday in Maiduguri, said the gesture is to fast track resettlement programme and cater for rescued victims of Boko-Haram insurgency undergoing rehabilitation inline with its mandate.

He listed the items to include of 10,000 bags of 25kg rice, 10,000 bags of Corn grits, 4,000 cartons of pasta, 4,000 gallons of vegetable oil, 5,000 blankets and 5,000 mats.

Alkali said the donated items were sourced from indigenous companies inline with the Commission’s mandate to support ailing industries affected by the insurgency.

“For instance, the 10,000 bags of maize grits is bought directly from Maiduguri Flour Mill, to boost its operational capital and production capacity,” he said.

Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, Director-General, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), lauded the Commission for its support to the rehabilitation and resettlement programme.

She said the gesture was inline with the passionate commitment of Gov. Babagana Zulum’s administration, to address the plight of people displaced by the insurgency.

She reiterated the commitment of the SEMA and other relevant agencies of the state, especially Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to cater for the wellbeing of displaced persons, vulnerable women and children. (NAN)

