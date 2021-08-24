Resettlement City Project will begin soon in Zamfara – Commissioner

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has stated that the building of the Resettlement City Project will commence soon in Zamfara State.

The Federal Commissioner stated this, yesterday, during a courtesy visit to Zamfara state Governor, Governor Bello Matawalle as part of events to flag-off the distribution of relief material to displaced persons in the state.

According to her, the Commission had designed programmes for long time impact to rehabilitate, reintegrate, resettle and empower Persons of Concern (PoCs) in the state.

She said,”I wish to commend you for the good work you have done in Zamfara state and your continuous assistance to our PoCs in the state. I assure you that, the Commission will continue to support your efforts to make life easier for displaced persons.

“In line with its mandate of ensuring a better and safer living for displaced persons, the Commission is in the state to provide some relief materials to displaced persons especially in this time of struggle.”

Responding, the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle commended the Federal Commissioner for her hard work and dedication in easing the plight of displaced persons in Zamfara state and Nigeria at large.

“I wish to assure you of my unrelenting support and commitment in your efforts to empower displaced persons in Zamfara state as well as helping in the implementation of your roadmap of finding sustainable solutions to the plight of these vulnerable Nigerians”, Matawalle added.

Items distributed in the state include; bags of beans, maize, millets, vegetable oil and kitchen wares to mention a few.

