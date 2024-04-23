Research helps NAF to project country’s interest for effective air power–Official

The Chief of Standard and Evaluation Nigerian Air Force(NAF), AVM Michael Onyebashi, said research and development have helped NAF to project the Country’s interest through the use of effective air power.

Onyebashi stated at a one-day Air Training Command NAF , Intra-Command Research and Development Competition 2024 in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Onyebashi was represented by AVM Ndubuisi Okoro, Director of Research and Development, Nigerian Air Force.

He said Research and Development were activities that help to improve, innovate, and introduce new knowledge for utmost growth in any society.

According to him, their equipment and platforms are not only capital intensive, but also need to be continuously operational in spite of the challenges of scarce resources and tough international business environment.

He added that the need for research and development cannot therefore be over emphasized, as they play a crucial role in the innovation process.

“They have in many ways helped to increase the number of platforms set for operations in various parts of the of the country,” Onyebashi said.

He said the use of research and development has helped NAF to project the country’s interest in several instances through the use of effective air power.

Onyebashi said research and development competition, given its importance as one of the key drivers of the Chief of the Air Staff’s Command Philosophy. which is: “prioritizing R&D leveraging cutting-edge technology. strategic partnerships and lessons learnt”.

” It is a well-known fact that human resource is the greatest factor in the man machine – the environmental angle that characterises every system.

“The more knowledgeable the available human resource, the more efficient the system operates.

“Research and development e discourse such as this, would no doubt optimise personnel output, especially with the current security challenges in different parts of the Country.

“Therefore, we must continue to key into this policy by pushing ourselves to achieve sustainable solutions for the Service and the Nation, “he said.

Onyebashi said the NAF’s efforts in the on-going counterinsurgency operations have placed tremendous demands on both platforms and personnel.

“So, developing and strengthening a research and development culture would not only provide powerful knowledge and insights, but also lead to the improvement of our platforms for the effective response to Nation. security imperatives,” he said.

The Chief of Standard and Evaluation appreciated the Chief of the Air Staff. Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, for prioritising research and development.

Earlier in his remarks, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, AVM Nnandi Ananaba, said NAF was seen as a highly technical arm of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Ananaba said for this reason, it places importance on research and development.

He said, ”Accordingly, the Headquarters NAF Introduced annual Research and development competitions, which have been consistently organized as intra and inter command research and development competitions.

“These have over the years encouraged and promoted innovative research and development efforts that have yielded significant results.”

The AOC said the sole objective of the competition was to enable personnel and units under the Command to showcase their innovative prowess directed towards solving service problems that border on maintenance and operational effectiveness of the NAF.

He also said the competition was intended to prepare the Command for the upcoming Nigerian Air Force Inter-Command Research and Development Competition, which will be held during the NAF at 60 Celebrations in May.

“The need to look inward for technological development cannot be overemphasised.

“Over dependence on foreign Imports for the defence of a nation simply places the security and economy of that nation in the hands of foreigners.

” Indeed the NAF has made some significant strides in R&D. If I recall correctly, we have started producing drones and rockets.

” However, a lot more needs to be done for us to reduce our dependence on foreign imports.

“In view of all these, I consider it necessary that we continue to seek indigenous technologies through R&D to improve and sustain our platforms and equipment serviceability in pursuit of national security imperatives.”Ananaba said.

The AOC appreciated the Chief of Air Staff’s guidance and directive to conduct the all-important competition.

NAN reports that 15 units under Air Training Command participated in the competition, with 401 Flying Training School clinching 1st position.

Central Avionics Overhaul and Calibration centre came second and 413 Force Protection Unit came third.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani