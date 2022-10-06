Research: Coalition embarks on advocacy to NASS

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) says it will engage the National Assembly on the importance of funding research in Nigeria.

Dr Benjamin Akintola, the President of SSAUTHRIAI, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin.

Akintola spoke on the sideline of the Quadrennial Sectorial Delegates Conference of the union.

He explained that the union was planning to meet with various organs of government, including the National Assembly, to create enlightenment on the importance and necessity of research in Nigeria.

Akintola emphasised that research helps in nation building which consequently help to eliminate poverty and improve home grown economic development, and improve the quality of life.

He, however, warned that neglecting research institutes in the country would not augur well for national development, adding that it may take longer time to feel the impact.

The president of SSAUTHRIAI lamented that members of the association have been on strike since Oct. 13, 2021, adding that they needed to get back to work, to move the nation forward.

Also speaking with NAN, Mr Adedipupo Akinseinde, the outgoing Sector Chairman of the union, appealed to the Federal Government to resolve issues with the union.

According to him, issues such as staff welfare, unpaid arrears of 53.37 per cent and salary increase since year 2009 need to be addressed.

“Our agitations also include funding of research institutes, the establishment of a commission for research institutes such as universities commission, and release of condition and scheme of service, amongst other issues”.

Similarly in a communique jointly signed by the new executives, Mr Baba Mohammed, the Sector Chairman, and Mr Ademola Olajire, the Secretary, the union called on the federal government to reach resolutions on the agitations of members.

The council session also advised the government to improve on the security of lives and property of citizens, and resolve the issue of unemployment in the country among others. (NAN)

