Rescue Nigeria project not affiliate of any political party

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) has refuted claims to it being associated with any political party or platform in the country at the moment.

This was disclosed in a statement released to the press by the secretariat of the movement, after its expanded national steering committee meeting held in Abuja recently.

The statement said, although the RNP is a political movement which future shall be determined by its growing membership that cuts across professionals, the academia, artisans, traders and multitudes of citizens joining it on daily basis, its vision is founded on the fact that the leadership recruitment process in the country is faulty and wouldn’t lead the nation to realise its full potentials and possibilities.

It, categorically reiterates that it has not at the moment, affiliated itself with any political party in the country and that, the clarification became necessary because many persons, including some political parties, have been mouthing the name of the movement as their strategy for taking Nigeria out of the doldrums where it has unfortunately, found itself in chaos and confusion with no direction.

The statement further indicated that the Rescue Nigeria Project remains committed to its cardinal principles of Inclusiveness, Capacity, Probity and Courage adding “that our core values have remain Nigeria centric.

“The RNP also wants Nigerians to know that even though it is a political movement, its future will depend on the decision of the entire members and the general public.

“We want to formally state that, we are open to ideas that may further the cause of this movement and not be dragged into any political party yet, even though, we respect and are disposed to the decisions of our respective members who may want to belong to any political party of their choice in the interim, to do so as individuals, while taking cognizance of our values and areas of engagement with the Nigerian people some of which include Security, Leadership Recruitment, Good Governance, Restructuring and Nation-Building.

“Other areas include the Economy, Human Capital Development as well as Youth and Gender Inclusiveness”.

The statement added that in line with its principles, comprehensive policy frameworks are currently being designed by experts, developed by professionals and jointly formulated by its members with clear Key Performance Indicators( KPIs) in order to achieve the vision and mission of the RNP saying “Nigerians will be challenged and tasked to demand for results at all levels of Government.

“It restated that the RNP is founded on the premise that the problems of this country, many and varied as they are, mostly emanate from a cycle of poor leadership recruitment mechanism in the political space which is most times too self-centred, fractious and quarrelsome; lacking in enlightened national interest and therefore incapable of forging the desired national consensus on issues.

“Therefore, this key structural aspect the statement said, shall be the foundation and starting point for the RNP, in its march towards developing policies aimed at tackling the problems of Nigeria.”

