Rerun: Vote for Akande-Sadipe, Lam-Adesina to honour Tinubu, Oyo APC urges voters

By Akeem Abas

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, has urged electorate to vote for its candidates in the supplementary election scheduled to hold in two federal constituencies.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the party’s extended executive committee meeting on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared election in Oluyole and Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituencies inconclusive following reported infractions.

INEC had declared April 15 to conduct fresh election in two polling units in Oluyole, as well as three polling units each in both Ibadan North-East and Ibadan South-East Local Government areas.

NAN reports that the reported infractions had necessitated inability of INEC to declare winners in the two constituencies during the just concluded Feb. 25 elections.

In the communique, APC urged the electorate to vote for his candidates, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe and Dapo Lam-Adesina in honour of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The party leadership reiterated support for Akande-Sadipe and Lam-Adesina, seeking to represent Oluyole and Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituencies for second term respectively.

It said that the two candidates remained the best option as representatives of their people this time.

“The duo shares similar attributes of competence, experience and responsibility unlike the candidates of the PDP and other parties in the contest.

“It is in this regard that we are urging voters in the affected polling units to go for the best and reject those who will only go to Abuja to warm the bench.

“We also urge the electorate to be mindful of the fact that voting APC candidates would further cement the confidence that Tinubu has in them as May 29 swearing-in approached,” it said.

The meeting passed vote of confidence in Isaac Omodewu-led State Executive Committee, saying it has delivered the biggest winning votes for the President-elect, three Senatorial and eight House of Representatives seats in the first election.

The party said that those calling for the dissolution of the state executive committee were “the same set of disgruntled elements who worked against the party on March 18”.

“We make bold to eulogise all the leaders, stalwarts and loyalists of our progressive party for the yeoman’s job which they did before, during and after the general election.

“We single out the party’s Governorship candidate, Sen. Teslim Folarin, for his rare demonstration of courage and statesmanship.

“He forged ahead in spite of all odds to make a loud statement as a democrat and dogged fighter,” the party said.

It said doors of the party were opened to people from other political parties to come on board, adding nobody would be discriminated against whether as new or returning member.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by state executive committee members as well as the chairmen, secretaries, women and youths leaders of the party from across the 33 local government areas in the state.(NAN)