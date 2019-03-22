Rerun polls: Police to enforce total ban on movement in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

#TrackNigeria: Ahead of the Saturday’s governorship supplementary elections in Plateau, the police command has said that there will a total ban on movement of persons and vehicles during the exercise.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Tyopev said the rationle was to ensure that the exercise were conducted under a serene and peaceful atmosphere.

He said the restriction would run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m on the election day.

“We wish to inform members of the public that there will be total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles in all parts of the State from 6 a.m. to 6 p. m. on Saturday, March 23.

“This is in view of the governorship and House of Assembly Supplementary elections coming up in the state on the same day

“The decision is part of our commitment to ensuring that the good people of Plateau willing to exercise their franchise do so without fear of molestation.

“It is also to prevent people moving from local governments where elections will not hold to election areas to ignite trouble and breach public peace,” he said

The PPRO said security personnel would be fully deployed to various locations to ensure strict adherence to the order.

He urged residents of the state to comply with the directives, be law abiding and cooperate with security personnel to ensure a peaceful and succesaful supplementary polls.

The supplementary elections would be conducted in 40 polling units in nine local government areas of the state. (NAN)