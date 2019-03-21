Rerun polls: INEC to deploy 404 ad-hoc staff in Plateau

By Martha Agas



#TrackNigeria: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau on Thursday said it would deploy 404 ad-hoc officials for the supplementary elections in nine local government areas in the state.

Mr Hussaini Pai, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Plateau, gave the figure at a town hall meeting, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Jos.

He said that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as well as senior staff of the commission and Federal tertiary institutions would be deployed as presiding officers, collation and returning officers among others.

“As part of preparations for the supplementary elections, the commission held a stakeholders’ meeting with the leaders of political parties, electoral officers and the media, to discuss concerted efforts to make the exercise a success.

“The commission relies on the security services to provide a safe environment for the deployment of personnel and electoral materials to the 40 polling units,” he said.

Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, the NPC Chairman, said the meeting was held to reinforce the message of peace during the polls.

The chairman, who was represented by Mr Duke Anoemuah, a member of the committee, said the meeting was also meant to strengthen mutual confidence among stakeholders and politicians.

“We implore political actors and their stakeholders to accept the result of the March 23 elections, and have a peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes,” he said.

Abubakar said that the meeting was also held in Bauchi, Benue and Kano, to ensure peaceful and credible conduct of the supplementary elections.

The police, civil society organisations and faith-based organisations present, assured the committee of their commitment to a successful poll.

The meeting was supported by the Department for International Development (DFID). (NAN)