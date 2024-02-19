Rerun: Kano Assembly Speaker swears in 2 new members

Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, on Monday, administered the oath of office on two new members.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new members: Mohammed Butu-Butu (NNPP-Rimin-Gado/Tofa) and Zakaria Ishak (NNPP-Kura/Garunmalam), won the Feb. 3 rerun elections in their respective constituencies.



The speaker, while performing the swearing-in during plenary, urged the new legislators to work for the development of their constituencies and the state in general.

“On behalf of the entire members of the Ninth Assembly, I welcome the newly-elected lawmakers to the chamber.



“We wish you more success in the discharge of your legislative assignment,” Falgore said.

NAN reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier issued a certificate of return to the two members of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) who defeated their opponents from All Progressives Congress (APC).



The speaker also swore-in Mohammed Butu-Butu (NNPP-Rimin-Gado) as deputy speaker, the position he had held before the annulment of his election. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani