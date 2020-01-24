Rerun: IGP orders CPs to ensure hitch-free polls in 11 states

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioners of Police to ensure hitch-free elections, in 11 states where rerun would be held on Saturday.

Racall that rerun polls have been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to hold in 28 Federal and State constituencies, to cover one Senatorial District, 12 House of Representatives and 15 State Assemblies.

In a statement by DCP Frank Mba, Spokesperson of the Force headquarters, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday, the IGP issued out the order to Commissioners of Police in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun and Sokoto states.

They were also directed to ensure a level playing ground for all the candidates and parties in the elections.

“Similarly, personnel deployed have been strictly warned to abide by the laws guiding the conduct of officers on election duty,” the statement read.