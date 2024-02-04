Rerun election: NNPP wins 2 assembly seats in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Dr Alhassan Zakariya Ishaq of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) the winner of Saturday’s rerun election in Kura/Garun Mallam state constituency in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Returning Officer, Prof. Shehu Galadanchi, announced that Ishaq polled 37,262 votes to defeat Musa Hayatu Daurawar-Sallau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 30,803 votes.

In the same vein, INEC declared Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu of the NNPP winner of the election at Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency.

Prof. Ibrahim Tajo Suraj, Returning Officer, said Butu-Butu polled 31,135 votes to beat his opponent of the APC, who received 25,577 votes.

NAN reports that the process of the rerun election at the third constituency in Kunchi/Tsanyawa was cancelled by INEC due to disruptions

INEC said it was investigating the incident in the constituency involving 10 polling units. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

