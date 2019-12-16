Sowore’s release: FG to be guided by extant laws, court tradition, says AGF

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN said the Federal Government is guided by extant laws and tradition of the law in handling legal matters and related litigations.

This is contained in a statement by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made available to newsmen on Sunday 15th December, 2019.

According to the statement, the Minister was responding to the media on the claim that a lawyer sent a letter to the AGF requesting for the release of Mr. Sowore.

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to court,” he said.

Malami said “we remain guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law,” he reaffirmed.