Request for daily stock record is statutory requirement — DPR

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says request for daily stock of supplied is a statutory regulatory requirement for any retail outlet license holder  at no cost marketers.

Department disclosed this in a statement signed Head of Public Affairs, Mr Paul Osu, in Abuja, on Sunday.

It said request enables DPR provide accurate petroleum consumption data for country.

“Our attention has been drawn   a misunderstanding over the request for daily stock records the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.

“This development follows an online publication on allegations of extortion against the DPR the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Suleja/Abuja branch stock request.

“We want to for the records request for daily stock of supplied is a statutory regulatory requirement for any retail outlet license holder, which enables DPR to provide accurate petroleum consumption data for the country.

“This regulatory oversight is at no cost to the retail outlets,’’ said

said the provision of the daily stock report, which was also applicable to petroleum products depots also  enabled DPR to provide investment guide to investors in line with its role as a buisness enabler and opportunity for the oil and gas industry.

“The Department wishes to inform all marketers all applications and applicable statutory fees for retail outlet operations been migrated online- www.dpr.gov.ng in furtherance of the federal government’s ease of doing buisness policy.

“The Department charges all marketers to report any noticeable  infraction or perceived illegality by our officers, as we will continue to engage all our stakeholders in ensuring energy security for Nigerians,’’ said (NAN)

