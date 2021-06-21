Request for daily stock record is statutory requirement — DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says request for daily stock of products supplied is a statutory regulatory requirement for any retail outlet license holder at no cost to marketers.

The Department disclosed this in a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs, Mr Paul Osu, in Abuja, on Sunday.

It said the request enables DPR to provide accurate petroleum products consumption data for the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding over the request for daily stock records by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.

“This development follows an online publication on allegations of extortion against the DPR by the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Suleja/Abuja branch on the stock request.

“We want to state for the records that request for daily stock of products supplied is a statutory regulatory requirement for any retail outlet license holder, which enables DPR to provide accurate petroleum products consumption data for the country.

“This regulatory oversight is at no cost to the retail outlets,’’ he said

He said that the provision of the daily stock report, which was also applicable to petroleum products depots also enabled DPR to provide investment guide to investors in line with its role as a buisness enabler and opportunity house for the oil and gas industry.

“The Department wishes to inform all marketers that all applications and applicable statutory fees for retail outlet operations have been migrated online- www.dpr.gov.ng in furtherance of the federal government’s ease of doing buisness policy.

“The Department charges all marketers to report any noticeable infraction or perceived illegality by our officers, as we will continue to engage all our stakeholders in ensuring energy security for Nigerians,’’ he said (NAN)

