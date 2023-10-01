Reps working on bills, policies to promote SMEs – Deputy Speaker, Kalu

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has revealed that the Parliament is working on a number of bills to effectively promote Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

He also said that Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already witnessed a series of transformative reforms aimed at repositioning the nation on the

path to sustained economic growth.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu made the disclosure at the ground breaking ceremony of the Abia Innovation Industrial Park in Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the State on Saturday where he joined Governor Alex Otti to perform the ritual.

Initiated by the Abia State Government under the leadership of Otti, the project is expected to foster economic growth, create jobs, and position Abia State as a hub for innovation and industrialization when completed.

He said: “The 10th National Assembly, under the dynamic leadership of the Speaker and myself as Deputy Speaker, has been working tirelessly to complement these reforms with legislative actions that

support economic growth and development. We understand that a

conducive legislative framework is critical to the success of initiatives such

as the Abia Innovation Industrial Park.

“Our legislative agenda is centered around creating an environment that

encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

“We are actively working on bills and policies aimed at promoting small and

medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing ease of doing business, and

attracting both local and foreign investments.

“It is not just the Abia State Government that is at work here. We are

fortunate to find ourselves in an era of remarkable leadership at the federal

level. Under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency, Nigeria has witnessed a

series of transformative reforms aimed at repositioning our nation on the

path to sustained economic growth”.

Kalu further said that the industrialization of Abia State is not only a dream but also a well-thought-out strategy, stressing that it aligns perfectly with the broader national goals of achieving self-sufficiency and economic prosperity.

“This groundbreaking ceremony not only mark the beginning of a new industrial park but also symbolize our unwavering

commitment to honoring the giants of our past while forging ahead into a

brighter future.

“This is the beginning of a new era. An era where innovation, industry, and

opportunity will flourish. An era where the dreams and aspirations of our

youth and entrepreneurs will find a home, and where Abia State will shine

as a beacon of progress in our great nation”, Kalu said.

