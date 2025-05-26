Reps withdraw compulsory voting bill

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas has announced the withdrawal of the compulsory voting Bill.

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas has announced the withdrawal of the compulsory voting Bill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bill to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians, by the Speaker and co-sponsored with Rep. Daniel Adama Ago.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, in Abuja on Monday.

Abbas said the withdrawal was decided following extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

“He has decided to withdraw the Bill to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians, which he co-sponsored with Rep. Ago.

“From the outset, the Bill was introduced with the best of intentions, which is to bolster civic engagement and strengthen our democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout,” he said.

He said that compulsory voting had long been practised with notable success in countries such as Australia, Belgium and Brazil.

According to him, it has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent, while nations like Argentina and Singapore have also implemented similar measures to foster inclusivity at the ballot box.

The speaker however, acknowledged that lawmaking is ultimately about the people it serves, and that any reform must respect individual freedoms and public sentiment.

“Rather than compel participation, he is committed to exploring positive incentives and innovative approaches that will make voting more attractive and accessible to all Nigerians.”

“This withdrawal would allow time for further dialogue on how best to cultivate a culture of voluntary participation that honours both our democratic ideals and the rights of our citizens.” (NAN)