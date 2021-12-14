Reps want road-side car-wash operators regulated in FCT

The House of Representatives has called for the regulation of road-side- car- wash operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the relevant authorities.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Olajide Olatubosun (APC-Oyo) at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olatinbosun said that the proliferation of road-side car-wash operators on major roads in the FCT was worrisome.

He stated that most of the operators were operating without permission from relevant authorities in the FCT.

He said that majority of the operators were enterprising young Nigerians interested in making out a living for themselves and contributing to the development of the country.

He said that for any economic activity, including car-wash business to thrive it must be carried out in an atmosphere of peace, law and order.

He noted that the absence of effective legal frame work regulating the activities of the operators had encouraged some criminal elements into the business.

He also said that some of the locations for the operators had been abandoned due to lack of patronage, adding that the structures had been taken over by destitute and some criminal elements posing a threat to the personal safety of pedestrians, drivers, and residents.

The House, however, urged the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory and the Area Councils, to ensure that operators of obtain permission before starting their businesses.

It also urged the Ministry and the Area Councils to develop within their legislative competencies, a robust legal frame work to regulate the activities of the car-wash operators.

The House also mandated its Committees on the FCT, FCT Area Councils, and Legislative Compliance to liaise with the Ministry to ensuring compliance.(NAN)

