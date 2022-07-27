Reps want NIN reflected on national identity card

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has urged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to redesign the national identity card to reflect the National Identity Number (NIN)

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa) at the plenary on Wednesday.

Motion on the need to have National identity number displayed on the National Identity Card

Moving the motion, Agbedi said that the NIN is used by government of many countries as a means of tracking their citizens, permanent and temporary residents for the purposes of work and so on.

Also aware that the number is issued and managed by NIMC, established to manage Nigerians identity in government institutions, register individuals and introduce general multipurpose cards.

“The NIN which matches with your biometrics, is said to be used for virtually all transactions in Nigeria requiring identity verification.

“Recently the commission started issuing the digital ID cards which displays only the name, age and Nationality of the older ID card without displaying the NIN number

“The commission failed to include the NIN to the IDCard and it has brought untold hardship to the citizens in a bid to retrieve their NIN via short codes provided by telecommunications providers to pay for services,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase mandated the committee on Interior to ensure compliance. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

