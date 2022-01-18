Reps want kidnappers of Plateau traditional rulers arrested, prosecuted

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police to investigate the kidnap of Traditional Rulers in Plateau, Da. Gyang Balak Gut, the Gwon Rwei Vwang.

The resolution which was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Bagos Dachung (PDP-Plateau) at plenary on Tuesday, insisted that the perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional ruler regained freedom on Monday, Jan. 17, at about 10 pm.

Moving the motion earlier, Dachung said the issue of insecurity, kidnapping and a payment of huge ransom to secure the release of victims had become a nightmare in the society.

According to the lawmaker, this issue of kidnapping is on the alarming rate in Plateau, particularly my constituency, Jos South and Jos East Federal Constituency.

“Aware that on Sunday, the Jan. 16, at about 8pm, the paramount ruler, the Da. Gyang Balak Gut, the Gwon Rwei Vwang was abducted around the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Vom community while driving home.

“He is now the second traditional ruler kidnapped in Plateau within two months;

“Also aware that the issue of kidnapping has become a day to day routine with the kidnappers demanding huge ransom from family, friends and communities of their victims , in order to secure the release the said victims;

“Concerned that in this digital era where tracking ought to be made easier due to the synchronising of National Identity Number with phone number, yet, the perpetrators of the inhumane act continue to communicate with victims’ family via phone, yet go untraceable and free;

“Also concerned that unfortunately, both traditional rulers who are custodians of the people and the citizens are new target of kidnappers,’’ he said.

The house urged the IGP to investigate the matter and report back to the House Committee on Police Affairs within two weeks, and also prosecute the perpetrators.

The green chambers urged the IGP to equip the community police with walkie talkie radio to enhance communication amongst community police officials to aide rescue operations.

The lawmakers asked Federal Government institutions like the National Veterinary Institute (NVRI) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) around Jos South LGA to install Street lights within their surroundings.

The house said the institutions should also install surveillance cameras as most kidnappings in the state usually took place around the institutions. (NAN)

