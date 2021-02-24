The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Health to incorporate the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in the national routine immunisation programme.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) on proactive measures to prevent the spread of cervical cancer in Nigeria during Wednesday’s plenary.

Speaking on the motion, Salam said that cervical cancer remained the most common type of cancer in Africa, accounting for 22 per cent of female cancers as well as 12 per cent of newly diagnosed cancers on the continent.

He said that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) was the most common sexually transmitted infection that has no cure.

The lawmaker said that the disease can be prvented through vaccination.

