Reps want inclusion of security education in schools curriculum

The House of Representatives has urge the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that security education is incorporated as a core subject in the basic education and senior secondary schools curricular.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion to that effect moved by Rep. Omirin Okusanyo (PDP-Osun) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Olusanyo said security education prepares students for contemporary security challenges ranging from economic, political, social and environmental threats.

He also said the curriculum would equip students with necessary skills to navigate some of the common contemporary security challenges.

The lawmaker said that a recent report by UNICEF indicated that from 2018 to date no fewer than 30 schools were attacked.

The attacks, he said, resulted in the death of an estimated 2,295 deaths of teachers and over 1,000 child abductions.

“The recurrent attacks and threats against Nigerian educational institutions, teachers, and pupils cause negative impact on the quality of our education, teacher turnover, and perpetuating a culture of impunity.

“Due to the escalating insecurity in the country, it has become imperative, for children to acquire some defence mechanisms, master first-aid-principles and emergency handling skills.

“In an increasingly volatile society like Nigeria, investing in security education is essential to safeguard students, knowledge, skills and awareness in security education empowers them to take preventive action,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, mandated the Committee on Basic Education and Services to ensure implementation and strict compliance with the policy considering its importance. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo