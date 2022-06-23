Reps want gaming operators to adopt NIN for identification

The House of Representatives has urged the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to ensure that all gaming operators in Nigeria integrate the National Identity (NIN) into their data.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC-Ogun) at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Isiaka said that the global gaming market was huge and that it was estimated that between 400 dollars and 500 dollars was being generated annually through gaming business.

“If the current trend continues, gaming business will worth around 565 billion dollars especially with the increasing revenue from online gaming.

“With age-restricted businesses like casinos and online gaming platforms, the critical barrier to entry for customers is age and identity verification; therefore there is an increased need for such verifications in virtual situations in order to secure both the customers and the operators,” he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the Committee on Governmental Affairs to ensure compliance. (NAN)

