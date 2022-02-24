Reps want evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has resolved to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Air Peace to evacuate Nigerians living in Ukraine, following the invasion of the country by Russia.



This followed the adoption of a motion of matter of urgent public importance by Rep. Ahmed Munir (APC- Kano) at plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

In his motion, the lawmaker said Nigeria has several students studying in Ukraine, who might be affected by the conflict.



“This is in addition to a number of Nigerian diplomats and their families in the Kiev Embassy and Nigerian expatriates across Ukraine,” he said.

He said that if strategic plan was not put in place to secure and provide safe passage for the citizens, they could be trapped or harmed.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, assured that the house was ready to intervene by collaborating with Airpeace to ensure the evacuation, as the bureaucratic bottleneck might slow down the process.



“The U.S said it’s not going to be bloodless. We should be more proactive and I think it’s better late than never.

“It’s important that at this point to forget all the bureaucratic bottlenecks, and look out for our citizens, especially students.



“My thought is that leader of the House Ado Doguwa and Chairman Foreign Affairs, Rep Yusuf Buba should liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Intelligence Agency and Embassy in Ukraine,” he said.

He said that if nothing positive came out of it, the House should then liaise with the chairman Air Peace, while urging the concerned officials to depart Nigeria in order to commence the evacuation at whatever cost to the House.



“Whatever is going to cost the House, you need to leave this country latest tomorrow and come back on Feb. 1 with many of our students,” he said.

The House unanimously agreed on the motion, when it was put into a voice vote and mandated House Leader Ado Doguwa, to coordinate the interface with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as consider working with Airpeace Chairman, Allen Onyema to avoid bureaucratic bottlenecks.(NAN)

