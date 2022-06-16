Reps want all open manholes in FCT covered

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to immediately cover all open manholes in the territory as it posed grave danger to persons and property.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Musa Pali (APC-Bauchi) at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja

A manhole is an opening used as an access point for an underground public utility, allowing inspection, maintenance and system upgrades.

A manhole or maintenance hole usually has a removable cover for the opening, which is large enough for a person to pass through.

Pali expressed concerns that manhole covers in the FCT were being stolen by unpatriotic individuals, leaving the manholes open and posing grave danger to unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians.

He also expressed concerns that many people had sustained permanent injuries as a result of falling into open manholes while many vehicle tyres had been damaged as a result of running over the manholes.

Pali maintained that activities of scavengers and other unpatriotic individuals were responsible for the theft of manhole covers that were not secured or locked.

The House, therefore, urged the Nigeria Police Force to provide surveillance security at all times against theft of the manhole covers.

The House also mandated the Committee on the FCT to ensure compliance and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.(NAN)

